Honda to roll out all-new Accord with no V6 option

Honda says its Accord midsize car will be offered only with four-cylinder or gas-electric hybrid engines when an all-new version comes out later this year.

Continue Reading Below

The company says the smaller engines are sufficient for what its customers want. Only 14 percent of buyers in 2016 bought V-6 Accords.

Honda released some details of the new Accord on Friday. The car will come with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. A hybrid powertrain is optional. The smaller engine will get a continuously variable transmission, while the larger one will get a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Manual transmissions also are available.

Honda says the new design has a more aggressive stance than previous Accords.

Price and gas mileage and other details will be announced later.