Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July fell 3.50 cents at 4.4575 a bushel; July corn was up 2 cents at 3.8775 bushel; July oats rose 7.25 cents at $2.5225 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $9.4150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .12 cents at $1.3125 a pound; August feeder cattle rose .22 cent at $1.5417 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .45 cent at $.8247 a pound.