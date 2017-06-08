On Our Radar

Natural-gas Prices Extend Declines On Larger-than-expected Climb In U.S. Supplies

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 106 billion cubic feet for the week ended June 2. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a build of 100 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.631 trillion cubic feet, down 332 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 237 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. July natural gas fell 2.7 cents, or 0.9%, from Wednesday's settlement to $2.993 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.011 before the data.

