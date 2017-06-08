Markets Right Now: US stock indexes waver in early trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as declines in energy and materials companies cancel out modest gains in banks.

Among energy companies, Occidental Petroleum slipped 1.4 percent early Thursday and Sempra Energy lost 1.7 percent. The price of oil continued to move lower.

Troubled department store operator Nordstrom soared 14 percent after the company said members of the Nordstrom family are considering taking the company private.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,432.

The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 5 points to 21,179. The Nasdaq composite slipped 2 points to 6,295.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.19 percent.