London Police End Evacuation Tied To Suspicious Package

An evacuation sparked Thursday by a suspicious package has ended, according to London's Metropolitan Police. "The incident in Charing Cross has now been stood down. Cordons will be lifted shortly," the police force said in a tweet. Earlier, a suspicious package had led to the evacuation of Trafalgar Square and the closure of the Charing Cross train station, according to multiple reports. The steps were taken "as a precaution because of a suspect item," said a BBC News correspondent on Twitter. The U.K. capital has seen increased patrols by police in the wake of Saturday's terrorist attack in the London Bridge area that left eight victims dead.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.