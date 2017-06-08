Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July rose 4.50 cents at 4.4925 a bushel; July corn was up 1 cent at 3.8575 bushel; July oats declined 15.50 cents at $2.45 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 7.25 cents at $9.38 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .17 cents at $1.3137 a pound; August feeder cattle fell .85 cent at $1.5395 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .40 cent at $.8202 a pound.