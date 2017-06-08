2 Police Officers Struck By Pickup In Washington D.C.

Two police officers riding bicycles, as well as at least one civilian, were hit by a pickup truck Thursday night in northwest Washington, D.C., prompting a massive police response to the area. The incident happened around 9 p.m. on 18th Street, which is lined with bars and restaurants, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. Witnesses on social media reported dozens of police cars rushing to the scene. Authorities said the driver was arrested, after apparently crashing into a recycling truck a few blocks away. D.C. fire officials said both officers were hospitalized and one was in critical condition, according to local news reports. Police said they were unsure if the driver stuck the victims intentionally or by accident.
