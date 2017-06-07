On Our Radar

Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of U.K. Vote, ECB And Comey Testimony

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, rebounding after two sessions of losses, though investors remained reluctant to make big bets ahead of a number of potentially market-moving events. A European Central Bank policy meeting and the U.K. general election on Thursday, as well as former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey's congressional testimony have left investors cautious. The S&P 500 opened 2 points, or 0.1%, higher at 2,431. The Nasdaq Composite was up 15 points, or 0.3%, to 6,291 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session up 20 points, or 0.1%, at 21,157.

