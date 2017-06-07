Novavax Stock Surges 6% After Release Of Full Mid-stage Vaccine Trial Results

Novavax Inc. shares rose as much as 6% in premarket trade Wednesday after the company published full results from a mid-stage clinical trial for its RSV F vaccine in the medical journal Vaccine. The vaccine is intended to protect babies from severe lower respiratory tract infections through maternal vaccination. Novavax shares closed at $1.02 on Tuesday. Early results from the trial had previously been released in spring 2014, showing a positive safety profile for the vaccine. According to the full results, those with the vaccine had an about 52% reduction in recent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection -- which commonly causes lower respiratory tract infections -- relative to the placebo arms, the company said. "While it was not the primary endpoint in the trial, the Western Blot data suggest the potential to protect both the pregnant mothers and their infants from RSV disease," said President, Research and Development Dr. Gregory Glenn, referring to a type of research analysis. The phase 3 trial enrolled 720 women between 18 and 35 years of age. Novavax shares have dropped 28.2% over the last three months, compared with a 2.6% rise in the S&P 500 .

