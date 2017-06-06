On Our Radar

Keysight Tech Shares Rally To Record As Profit Beats Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Keysight Technologies Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of electronic measurement instruments topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Keysight shares surged 7.6% to $43.31 after hours, following a record close of $40.25 Tuesday. The company, which was spun off from Agilent Technologies Inc. in 2014, reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $753 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 57 cents a share on revenue of $750 million. Keysight expects third-quarter revenue of $810 million to $850 million, while analysts estimate $841.8 million.

