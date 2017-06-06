J.C. Penney To Open Dorm Shops In 500 Stores

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. announced Tuesday that it is opening dorm shops in 500 of its store locations this week, carrying items like bedding, mini refrigerators, and other items for college dorm room living. Later this month, Packard Bell laptops will be available. The shops will be 400 square feet in size. Items will also be available online, available to ship to a J.C. Penney closest to a particular college campus. J.C. Penney shares are down 2.3% in Tuesday trading, and down 42.2% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 8.7% for 2017 so far.
