WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit June 5
|$19,808,747
|Statutory debt limit
|$19,808,772
|Total public debt outstanding June 5
|$19,846,017
|Operating balance June 5
|$153,151
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru April
|$172,830
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$148,472
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru April
|-$344,42 7
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$352,906
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru April
|$1,928,742
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$1,914,651
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru April
|$2,273,169
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,267,556
|Gold assets in April
|$11,041