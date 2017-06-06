Anthem to exit ObamaCare marketplace in Ohio

The nation’s second largest health insurance company, Anthem (ANTM), will extract itself from the majority of the ObamaCare market in the state of Ohio by 2018, the company announced Tuesday.

"The individual market remains volatile and the lack of certainty of funding for cost sharing reduction subsidies, the restoration of taxes on fully insured coverage and, an increasing lack of overall predictability simply does not provide a sustainable path forward to provide affordable plan choices for consumers," Aetna said in a statement Tuesday.

The decision could leave 20 counties within the state without access to coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Due to uncertainty over the future of the health care law, volatility in the marketplace and exorbitant price increases, insurers have increasingly withdrawn from the ObamaCare marketplace over recent months. Anthem, one of the largest remaining insurers left on the exchanges, currently serves more than 1.1 million ObamaCare consumers under its BlueCross BlueShield plans. Aetna (AET) and Humana (HUM) both announced already this year that they will not be offering coverage for customers on the marketplace in 2018, citing instability in the marketplace and the damaging costs of exchange participation.

Anthem currently offers plans in 14 states across the country. The company’s CEO Joseph Swedish said during a speech in New York last month that he was weighing whether to remove the company entirely from the Affordable Care Act marketplace. The deadline for insurance companies to submit premium rates for next year is approaching later this month.