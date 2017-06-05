Herbalife and CVS slip while Gigamon and State Street climb

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Continue Reading Below

Gigamon Inc., up $3.55 to $42.85

Reuters reported that the networking hardware company will soon hold talks with potential buyers.

Forestar Group Inc., up $1.80 to $16

Homebuilder D.R. Horton offered to buy a 75 percent stake in the real estate and natural resources developer for $16.25 a share.

Loxo Oncology Inc., up $21.14 to $70.12

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The drug developer reported encouraging results for larotrectinib, an experimental drug that targets a rare genetic tumor abnormality.

Herbalife Ltd., down $4.93 to $68.99

The nutritional supplement company lowered its forecasts because a switch to new sales tactics is affecting its business.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 64 cents to $60.06

Energy companies slumped with oil prices as several nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

CVS Health Corp., down 26 cents to $78.79

Companies that make or sell common household goods did worse than the rest of the market on Monday.

Macerich Co., down $1 to $56.80

Real estate investment trusts and other high-dividend companies slipped as bond yields rose.

State Street Corp., up 39 cents to $83.07

Bank stocks rose in tandem with bond yields, which allow banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.