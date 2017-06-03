UK PM Theresa May Holds Lead In June Election, But Her Personal Approval Ratings Turn Negative

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party remains unchanged at 12 points ahead of a June 8 election, but her personal approval ratings have turned negative for the first time, according to a ComRes poll published on Saturday. The poll, conducted for the Independent and Sunday Mirror, found May's Conservative Party still expected to win 47% of the vote against the Labour Party's 35%. A full 42% of those polled said they had a negative view of May, against 39% who held a positive view. A slightly bigger 43% had a negative view of the Conservatives, versus 37% who had a positive view. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn fared even worse in the poll, with 47% of those polled holding a negative view of him, versus 32% with a positive view.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.