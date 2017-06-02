Lululemon and Realty Income rise while RH and Tegna tumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

RH Inc., down $14.71 to $42.54

The furniture and housewares company reported weak earnings and lowered its annual profit forecast.

Broadcom Inc., up $19.94 to $254.53

The chipmaker had a better fiscal second quarter than analysts expected.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $5.62 to $54.29

The athletic apparel company's profit and sales surpassed Wall Street estimates. It also plans to close most of its Ivivva stores.

Cooper Cos., up $18.53 to $238.32

The surgical products and contact lens maker raised its annual profit estimate after a strong fiscal second quarter.

Five Below Inc., up 26 cents to $52.21

The discount retailer boosted its annual estimates after a first quarter that beat analyst expectations.

Tegna Inc., down 67 cents to $14.68

The media and marketing company completed the spinoff of its Cars.com business into a separate publicly traded company.

Realty Income Corp., up $1.04 to $56.58

Real estate investment trusts and other high-dividend stocks rose as bond yields fell following Friday's jobs report.

EQT Corp., down $1.38 to $54.79

Energy companies fell as the price of oil dropped Friday.