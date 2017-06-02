Ecuador nabs vice president's relative in corruption probe

Police in Ecuador detained five people including a relative of the country's vice president in connection to a bribery scandal involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Continue Reading Below

Ecuador's chief prosecutor said Friday that 18 properties in three cities were also raided including one belonging to Ecuador's comptroller general and other unidentified top officials. A check for almost $1 million, luxury cars and jewelry were seized.

Odebrecht last year admitted to paying bribes to politicians across Latin America in exchange for big-ticket contracts including more than $33 million to officials Ecuador.

Vice President Jorge Glas said Friday he supports the probe while his boss leftist President Lenin Moreno said that acts of corruption won't go unpunished.