Buffalo Wild Wings Shares Jump After CEO Sally Smith Announces Plan To Retire

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. shares are up 4% in Friday trading after the company announced that Chief Executive Sally Smith will retire by the end of the year. She has also withdrawn her name for election to the board. The board will not nominate a replacement, but has begun the search process. Buffalo Wild Wings has been locked in a battle with activist investor Marcato Capital Management leading into the company's annual meeting, taking place today. Buffalo Wild Wings shares are up 6.5% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up nearly 16%.
