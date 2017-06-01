On Our Radar

U.S. Stocks Open Higher After ADP, Jobless Claims

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the main benchmarks recovering some of the losses suffered over the past two sessions. Stocks got a boost from a stronger-than-expected private-sector jobs report. Weekly jobless claims jumped to a five-month high, though layoff levels continue to remain near historic lows. The S&P 500 opened 3.7 points, or 0.2%, higher at 2,415. The Nasdaq Composite was up 17 points, or 0.3%, to 6,215 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session up 20 points, or 0.1%, at 21,025. Among the early gainers, shares of Pinnacle Foods and Conagra Brands, Inc. jumped after reports of a possible merger.

