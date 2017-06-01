On Our Radar

The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in May

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

Automakers released May U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Thursday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last May.

Vehicle Total sold Percent change from May 2016
Ford F-Series 76,027 +12.8
Ram pickup 44,850 +16.3
Chevrolet Silverado 43,804 -2.7
Toyota RAV4 38,356 +18.9
Honda Accord 33,547 +5.0
Toyota Camry 32,547 -11.8
Nissan Rogue 32,533 +18.6
Honda CR-V 32,186 +9.6
Honda Civic 31,989 -9.6
Toyota Corolla 30,942 -11.3

Source: Autodata Corp.