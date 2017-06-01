Lawrence O'Donnell signs deal to remain at MSNBC

MSNBC says it has completed a deal to keep Lawrence O'Donnell in its prime-time lineup.

The network wouldn't release any details Thursday. Contract renegotiations are usually routine, but O'Donnell's became an issue since he mused publicly about whether he was wanted. Talks went down to the wire; his old contract was due to expire this weekend.

O'Donnell tweeted after his show Wednesday night that "I will be saying hi to Rachel @maddow at 10 p.m. for the foreseeable future."

He's had a strong stretch in the ratings, at least partly due to following the red-hot Maddow in MSNBC's weeknight lineup.