EPA: Hudson River cleanup working but hasn't hit final goal

Federal regulators say a six-year cleanup of the Hudson River is producing positive results, but PCB levels in fish remain high.

The Environmental Protection Agency released a review of the $1.7 billion cleanup Thursday. The agency said it will take decades, at least, for the Superfund project to reach its goal of protecting human health and the environment.

Boston-based General Electric removed 2.75 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment from a 40-mile stretch of the upper Hudson through 2015. Some New York elected officials and environmentalists have called for more dredging, saying the cleanup is incomplete.

GE says it interprets the EPA review as recommending against any additional dredging.

Until the mid-1970s, GE factories discharged PCBs into the river. PCBs are a probable carcinogen. They were banned in 1977.