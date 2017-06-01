Canada offers millions to lumber industry facing US tariffs

Canada is announcing US$867 million (US$641 million) in loans and guarantees to lumber producers as they deal with the impact of U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood exports.

The government package announced Thursday is meant to help forestry companies explore new markets and innovate.

Natural Resource Minister Jim Carr acknowledged the measures risk raising the ire of the Americans but he says the loans are at market rates.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced in April duties ranging from 3 percent to 24 percent on softwood lumber imports, arguing that Canada unfairly subsidizes its industry.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says it is unfair and punitive.

The two countries have previously patched over their differences on lumber imports, most recently with a compromise that expired in 2015.