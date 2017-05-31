Trump To Announce His Decision On Paris Climate Accord Thursday Afternoon

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Wednesday night that he will announce his decision on whether the U.S. will keep its commitments to the Paris climate accord on Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern at the White House Rose Garden. According to reports, the president is leaning toward withdrawing from the agreement, fulfilling a campaign promise but against the advice of many in his administration. Under the 2015 treaty, 190 countries -- only Syria and Nicaragua are not currently on board -- agreed to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in the coming decade. The U.S. has pledged to reduce its emissions 26% to 28% below their 2005 levels by 2025.
