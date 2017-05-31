The Latest: Drugmaker rejects lawsuit over opiate sales

The Latest on the Ohio attorney general's lawsuit against five drugmakers (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A drugmaker accused by the Ohio attorney general of improper promotion of opiates says his lawsuit is legally and factually unfounded.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals says it acted appropriately, responsibly and in the best interests of patients.

Attorney General Mike DeWine sued Janssen and four other drugmakers on Wednesday. He says they intentionally misled patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoted benefits of the drugs not backed by science.

Another defendant, Purdue Pharma, says it shares DeWine's concerns about the opiate crisis and is committed to working together on a solution. It won't say if it's challenging the lawsuit.

Teva Pharmaceuticals says it's still reviewing the lawsuit and is unable to comment.

Messages were left with Endo Health Solutions and Allergan.

___

12:10 p.m.

The Ohio attorney general is suing five drugmakers that he says are perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.

Attorney General Mike DeWine accuses the companies of intentionally misleading patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoting benefits of the drugs not backed by science.

DeWine announced the complaint Wednesday as he accused the companies of creating a deadly mess in Ohio that they now need to pay to clean up.

A record 3,050 Ohioans died from drug overdoses in 2015, a figure expected to jump sharply once 2016 figures are tallied.

DeWine, a Republican expected to run for governor next year, joins other states that have filed similar lawsuits in the past.