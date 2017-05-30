Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July fell 8.75 cents at 4.2950 a bushel; July corn was off 7.25 cents at 3.67 bushel; July oats was off 2 cents at $2.4225 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 13.75 cents at $9.1275 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .27 cent at $1.2297 a pound; August feeder cattle rose 2.97 cents at $1.4992 a pound; while June lean hogs fell 1.32 cents at $.8050 a pound.