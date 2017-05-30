Goldman under fire for buying Venezuela "hunger bonds"

Venezuela opposition leaders are decrying Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s purchase of bonds from the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the bank has bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the state-run oil company PDVSA at a steeply discounted price.

Opposition leaders immediately accused the bank of getting in bed with a deeply unpopular administration that has been the target of two months of near-daily protests.

The president of the opposition-led Congress accused the bank of propping up a dictatorship. Julio Borges said the Goldman Sachs purchase violated the bank's own code of conduct.