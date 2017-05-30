Gold Prices Pull Back After Climbing Over The Last Three Weeks

Gold prices settled lower on Tuesday, pulling back after posting gains over the last three weeks. Prices fell despite some weakness in the U.S. dollar, which is usually supportive for the dollar-denominated precious metal. Traders await the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve's pace of interest-rate hikes. August gold , the most-active contract, lost $5.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,265.70 an ounce.
