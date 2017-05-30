Flynn To Turn Over Business Documents In Russia Probe: Report

Former national security adviser Mike Flynn will cooperate with a subpoena and hand over business records sought by a Senate committee investigating the Trump campaign's ties with Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday. Flynn had previously claimed his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself, but business records are not protected by that. Citing a confidential source, the Journal reported that documents from two companies that Flynn controlled will be turned over to Senate investigators as soon as next week.
