Tiger Woods Arrested In Connection With DUI Charge In Florida: Reports

Pro golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested on charges of driving while under the influence in Jupiter, Fla., according to multiple reports. The PGA's former No. 1 golfer in the world was arrested at around 3 a.m. Monday on Military Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway, according to an NBC report. The golfer lives in Jupiter and has been sidelined for months as he attempts to recover from recent back surgery. The 41-year-old golfer boasts 14 majors on the PGA tour, second only to Jack Nicklaus, who holds an individual-record 18 PGA majors victories. However, Woods hasn't been the same since undergoing a trio of back surgeries, starting in April 2014. In February, he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic, citing back spasms, and on April 20, announced that he had undergone successful spinal-fusion surgery.
