North Korea Launches 9th Missile Test This Year

North Korea test-fired another ballistic missile early Monday, upping the ante amid rising tensions with the U.S. The missile was fired from a base on North Korea's east coast and flew for about six minutes before falling into the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea's Yonhap News. South Korea's military confirmed the report, saying "North Korea launched an unidentified projectile from a site in the vicinity of Wonsan in Gangwon Province at dawn today." The launch was the ninth this year by North Korea, which is believed to be steadily advancing toward a missile that can reach the continental United States. The White House said Sunday that the president had been briefed on the launch. The test comes a day after Voice of American reported a third U.S. carrier strike force was being deployed to the region.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.