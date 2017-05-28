Japan's Takuma Sato Wins Indianapolis 500

Takuma Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500, pulling away in the final laps at the 101st running of the race Sunday. Sato passed three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves with five laps remaining and held on for the victory. Castroneves finished second. It was just the second career IndyCar win for Sato, a former Formula One driver. Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula One champion, was impressive in his Indy 500 debut, but was forced from the race with 21 laps remaining due to engine problems. Cars made by Honda Motor Co. dominated the race, claiming six of the top 10 spots, including Sato's winning car.
