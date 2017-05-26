Nasdaq, S&P 500 Edge Higher To Close At Records

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed at records Friday as stocks finished higher for the week ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. The S&P 500 index finished up 0.75 points at a record 2,415.82, led by gains in the consumer-staples and consumer-discretionary sectors. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 4.94 points, or less than 0.1%, at a record 6,210.19. Both benchmarks finished for a seventh day of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.67 points to close at 21,080.28, less than 40 points shy of its March 1 closing record. For the week, the Dow finished up 1.3% and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%, both snapping a two-week streak of finishing lower, while the Nasdaq advanced 2.1%.
