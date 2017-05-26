Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July gained 7.50 cents at 4.3825 a bushel; July corn was up 5 cents at 3.7425 bushel; July oats was up 2.25 cents at $2.4425 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 13 cents at $9.2650 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was down 1.22 cents at $1.2270 a pound; August feeder cattle gained .25 cent at $1.4720 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .87 cent at $.8182 a pound.