Sears posts 1Q profit

Sears Holdings Corp. is reporting first-quarter net income of $244 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

Continue Reading Below

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois, company said it had net income of $2.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period.

Shares have dropped 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHLD

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

_____

Keywords: Sears Holdings, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings