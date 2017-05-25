Sanderson Farms Stock Rises 9% After Profit, Revenue Beats

Sanderson Farms Inc. shares rose as much as 8.8% in premarket trade Thursday after the company reported second-quarter profit and revenue beats. Earnings for the latest quarter rose to $66.9 million, or $2.94 per share, from $47.6 million, or $2.11 per share in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings-per-share were $2.94, compared with the FactSet consensus of $2.72. Revenue rose to $802.0 million from $692.1 million, compared with the FactSet consensus of $770.7 million. Shares of Sanderson Farms have risen 27% over the last three months, compared with a 1.6% rise in the S&P 500 .
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.