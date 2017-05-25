Fed's Brainard: Risks To U.S. Economy Lower Due To 'brighter' Global Outlook

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard said Thursday there is now less risk to the U.S. economy due to a healthier global economy. "As I look out at the global economy today, it is brighter than it has been probably for the last few years," Brainard said. The euro-area is growing more solidly, the Fed governor said. Growth has stabilized in Japan, and emerging markets are also doing better, she added. There is likely to be a sustained upward revision to foreign growth for the first time in about three years, she noted. "The balance of risks has shifted because the downside risks from some of those foreign economies...have greatly improved," she said. Some political events are "now in the rear-view mirror," she said.

