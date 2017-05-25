Attorney General Sessions To Appeal Trump Travel-ban Case To Supreme Court

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said late Thursday he will take a federal appeals court block of President Donald Trump's travel ban to the Supreme Court. Earlier in the day, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond rejected a request to reinstate Trump's travel ban stating that it "drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination." In a statement Thursday, Sessions said "This Department of Justice will continue to vigorously defend the power and duty of the Executive Branch to protect the people of this country from danger, and will seek review of this case in the United States Supreme Court."
