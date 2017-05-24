Tiffany tops 1Q profit forecasts

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $92.9 million.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 74 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The luxury jeweler posted revenue of $899.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915.9 million.

Tiffany shares have climbed 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 7 percent. The stock has climbed 46 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIF

_____

Keywords: Tiffany, Earnings Report