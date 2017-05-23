Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was .20 cent higher at $4.3440 a bushel; July corn was down .60 cent at $3.7420 a bushel; July oats was down .20 cent at $2.4640 a bushel while July soybeans gained .60 cent to $9.5720 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .08 cent higher at $1.24 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .45 cent at $1.4470 pound; June lean hogs lost .08 cent to $.7928 a pound.