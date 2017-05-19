Watch Live: House Ways & Means Oversight Subcommittee Hearing on IRS Reform

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Wall St Opens Higher as Trump Slump Eases

Markets Reuters

FILE - This Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, led by declines in banks and materials companies. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FILE - This Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, led by declines in banks and materials companies. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.17 percent, at 20,697.13, the S&P 500 was up 6.46 points, or 0.273067 percent, at 2,372.18 and the Nasdaq composite was up 19.85 points, or 0.33 percent, at 6,074.98. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments