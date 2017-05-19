Sweden To Drop Rape Investigation Into Julian Assange

Swedish prosecutors said Friday they've dropped a preliminary investigation of rape allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The 45-year-old has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 to avoid facing charges in Sweden. But London's Metropolitan Police in a statement said it would have to arrest Assange if he leaves the embassy because he failed to surrender to the Westminster Magistrates' Court in June 2012. Assange has said that if he went to Sweden for questioning in the sexual assault investigation, he feared he would be extradited to the U.S., where the U.S. Justice Department had been considering filing criminal charges against him.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.