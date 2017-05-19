Ex-FBI Director Comey To Testify In Public Senate Hearing

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey has agreed to testify in a public session before a Senate committee some time after Memorial Day, according to a statement released by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence late Friday. Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump last week, has previously declined to testify in closed sessions. The committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Comey had been leading an FBI effort in a similar probe. It will mark Comey's first public remarks since he was fired.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.