Campbell misses Street 3Q forecasts

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $176 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.04 to $3.09 per share.

Campbell shares have decreased nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 6 percent. The stock has dropped 10 percent in the last 12 months.

