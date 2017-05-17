Officials: Lake Ontario waters taking toll on state-run port

Officials say Lake Ontario's high water level could be causing millions of dollars in damages at a state-run port in central New York.

Continue Reading Below

The Port of Oswego Authority's managers tell The Post-Standard of Syracuse that weeks of high water and pounding waves are taking a toll on the deep-water harbor facility that also includes a marina, a maritime museum and more than a dozen companies.

Port officials say they won't know the extent of the damage to the wharves and other infrastructure until the lake level drops. That's not expected to occur until sometime next month at the earliest.

Ocean-going freighters traversing the Great Lakes often stop at the Oswego port to take on cargo. The port can dock up to three large freighters at a time.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com