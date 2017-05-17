Grain mostly higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July gained 2.75 cents at 4.27 a bushel; July corn rose 3.75 cents at 3.7150 bushel; July oats was 5.75 cents higher at $2.3550 a bushel; while July soybeans fell .50 cent at $9.7575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.2245 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.02 cents at $1.4197 a pound; while June lean hogs were .18 cent higher at $.7890 a pound.