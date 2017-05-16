On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 14, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Fifty Shades Darker

2. Get Out

3. Guardians of the Galaxy

4. Hidden Figures

5. The Great Wall

6. A Dog's Purpose

7. La La Land

8. Passengers (2016)

9. Prometheus

10. Lion

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. 20th Century Women

2. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

3. I Am Not Your Negro

4. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

5. My Life as a Zucchini

6. Moonlight

7. Mothers and Daughters

8. Manchester By the Sea

9. Hounds of Love

10. Win Win

