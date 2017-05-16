S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Records As U.S. Stocks Open Higher

The U.S. stock market opened higher on Tuesday with the major indexes setting fresh intraday records shortly after the opening bell. Investors appeared to shrug off weaker-than-expected housing data. The S&P 500 opened 2 points, or 0.1%, higher at 2,404. The Nasdaq Composite was up 8 points, or 0.1%, to 6,157 at the open. Shares of Advanced Micro Deviced, Inc rallied nearly 4% at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session up 25 points, or 0.1%, at 21,007.
