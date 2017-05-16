Report: Disney's Iger Says Hackers Claim to Have Stolen Upcoming Movie

Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger has revealed that hackers claimed to have access to an unnamed upcoming movie and have demanded a ransom, the Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.

Iger made the comments during a town hall meeting with ABC employees in New York City, the Hollywood Reporter said, citing multiple sources.

The hackers have demanded that a huge sum be paid on Bitcoin, but Disney has refused to pay, the publication said.

Disney was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)