Israel Was Source Of Intelligence Trump Shared With Russia: Report

WASHINGTON – Israel provided the intelligence that President Donald Trump shared with Russia, according to a New York Times report. The report, citing a current and a former American official, said some details of an Islamic State terrorist plot came from the Israelis. There was a concern that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia's close ally. White House national-security adviser H.R. McMaster defended Trump's conversations with the Russians as "wholly appropriate."
